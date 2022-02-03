STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No information available with us: MEA on Pegasus row

He was responding to a volley of questions on a recent New York Times report that claimed India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

Published: 03rd February 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it does not have any information relating to the Pegasus spyware controversy.

"The alleged matter that has been referred to is under investigation by a committee set up by the Supreme Court. No information is available with the Ministry of External Affairs on this matter," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was responding to a volley of questions on a recent New York Times report that claimed India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

The media report said Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Pegasus row, Opposition submits privilege motion against Union IT minister

It also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017 -- the first by an Indian prime minister.

"As regards the prime minister's visit to Israel in 2017, MoUs were signed, the details of which are publicly available," Bagchi said.

An international investigative consortium had claimed last year that many Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen, and journalists were potentially targeted by Pegasus, the phone-hacking software of Israeli firm NSO Group Technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus MEA Spyware Arindam Bagchi Hacking Software Mou NSO Israel Intelligence
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp