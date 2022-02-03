STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SKM has appealed to farmers to punish BJP in upcoming polls: Yogendra Yadav

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:17 PM

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Dr Darshan Pal, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav during a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued an appeal to farmers in Uttar Pradesh to "punish" the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections for betraying the farmers by not fulfilling their demands, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said on Thursday.

Fifty-seven farmer organisations have supported the call given by the SKM, Yadav said.

He, however, clarified that the morcha has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.

SKM, that spearheaded the farmers agitation against new agri laws which were later rolled back, said their remaining demands, including setting up of a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers, remain unfulfilled.

"SKM has issued an appeal to farmers in UP to punish the BJP in the upcoming elections for betraying the farmers. The government has not fulfilled its promises. No committee has been formed yet for MSP and neither the cases against farmers have been withdrawn," Yadav said at a press conference here.

"We will organise press conferences at nine places, including Meerut, Kanpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and Lucknow in the coming days. Pamphlets containing our appeal will be distributed across UP," he said, adding that "the SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party. The morcha was and will continue to remain apolitical".

