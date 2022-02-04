STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MPs call Pegasus proposal rejection unethical

Kareem has written to Naidu requesting for ruling regarding the grounds on which the amendments proposed by a member can be admitted or disallowed.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speak in Rajya Sabha on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After none of the amendments to the President’s address on Pegasus were admitted in Rajya Sabha, MPs flagged the matter to Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu. They asked why was it turned down, when a similar notice was admitted in Lok Sabha.

CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem and Congress MP KC Venugopal had submitted amendments on Pegasus, but they were not admitted by the Rajya Sabha secretariat. A total of 10 amendments on Covid-19 deaths, Pegasus and other issues were not admitted.

Kareem has written to Naidu requesting for ruling regarding the grounds on which the amendments proposed by a member can be admitted or disallowed. “I would like to express my objection over the way some of the amendments proposed by me under Rule 16 have been disallowed. The disallowed amendments are that mentioning the Pegasus issue and the failure of the Union government in effectively dealing with the pandemic. Many other members have reported that amendments by them on these subjects were disallowed,” he said.

Calling the action ‘completely’ undemocratic and unethical, he said: “The action could create an impression among the public that the Rajya Sabha secretariat deliberately excluded the amendments which dealt with incidents that could expose the Union government.

“It is a violation of the rights of the members. Nowhere in the list of admitted amendments can we find the word Pegasus or a sentence regarding the state-sponsored illegal surveillance over the people. Points that could expose the government’s failure in the management of pandemic are also excluded,” he said. Kareem said similar amendments were admitted in Lok Sabha. “So, the Upper House cannot escape from its responsibility to maintain transparency in revealing the reason for this exclusion,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp