STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border challenges more complex now: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Legacy challenges existing along the country’s borders have become complex as the character of war is changing courtesy new tools of aggression, the Army’s Vice Chief said on Thursday.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Legacy challenges existing along the country’s borders have become complex as the character of war is changing courtesy new tools of aggression, the Army’s Vice Chief said on Thursday.

Given that the domain of warfare is expanding, Lt Gen Manoj Pande asserted, the armed forces will have to adopt not only the new technologies but also will have to enhance “inter agency cohesion”. 

 “Legacy challenges of our unsettled and disputed borders have become more complex in the face of changing character of future wars. New tools of aggression, riding on disruptive technologies, and hostile actions that exploit the ambiguous Grey Zone of traditional war and peace, have transformed the battle-space,” Lt Gen Pande said.

 “The rapidly expanding domains of cyber, space and informatics, necessitate a new approach to warfare. The concept of Multi Domain Operations, as a structured attempt to find answers to these new levers of competition and combat, is finding traction amongst modern militaries, the world over. This requires synergistic application of resources.”

There is a need to shed to discard the classic war and peace disposition and enhance inter-agency cohesion, he asserted.

"In fact, the critical need for all organs of the State, to work in unison towards the national objective, has been the core take-away of the past year."

For success in war, he said, the army will have to be pro-active in building a credible deterrence. "We are cognisant of these requirements."

The Army has stepped towards building capabilities and capacities to fight in a multi-dimensional war, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Pande
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp