Feeling of alienation in holy city

Vineet Upadhyay

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Adil Rana Hussain (32) runs a jewellery shop at Sarrafa Bazar Road in Manglaur of Haridwar district. He says roads and other infrastructure have been considerably better in the last three years, but not communal harmony.

Adil cites several cases across the country. "The Dharma Sansad organised in Haridwar last month is an eye opener," he says.

Several Hindu radical religious leaders have been booked for allegedly calling for violence against minority community at the meeting in the holy city.

With over 91,000 voters, Manglaur is one of the two constituencies of the state with a Muslim MLA. Muhammad Nizamuddin has been elected thrice from this constituency.

He started out as an Independent in 2007 but joined the Congress later. His 2017 victory came amid the Modi wave when Congress shrunk to 11 seats.

Manglaur has over 30% Muslim votes. It has witnessed a political battle between Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin and Haji Sarwat Kareem Ansari. The common refrain is: ‘Haji or Qazi’ — only two names are dominant here. Many allege the incumbent MLA is partial towards some areas.

Vijay Chaudhary from Budpur Jaat village recalls, “Our family used to vote for the Congress no matter if it would win or lose, but not anymore. The current MLA has never visited our village, but wants our vote. The BJP and Congress have had enough share of power. I think we should give chance to others.”

One of the issues plaguing the constituency is unavailability of an institution of higher education. Manglaur’s literacy rate is 59.04%, which is below the state’s average of 78.82%. The demand for a college has been pending for long, residents said.

Abdul Qadir (28), a resident of Lal Bag, says, “Our MLA has promised to resolve the issue if the Congress forms the government. We are going to ensure that the party wins.”

Despite huge support for the incumbent Congress MLA, people of the constituency recognise what Modi has done for them. Qadir’s 70-year-old father favours Modi for development works.

“I got my pension, house and free ration during the Modi rule. I know only Modim” says Jamal Qadir. However, not everyone is happy with freebies and schemes by the ‘double engine’ progress.

“What the BJP is really doing is giving something by one hand and taking it back from another. Petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing, edible oils have crossed Rs 200 per liter, LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000. So what is free? I guess nothing,” said Najma Khatoon from Lal Bazar area.

Meanwhile, the RSS’ minority wing, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, has been campaigning for Dinesh Pawar, the BJP candidate.