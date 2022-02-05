STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent seen in fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

ICMR has developed the India Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, by merging mainly three national databases -- CoWIN, National Covid-19 Testing database and Covid-19 India portal.

Published: 05th February 2022

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent has been seen in individuals fully inoculated against Covid as per the data uploaded on India Covid-19 Tracker till January 2, the Parliament was told on Friday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the India Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, by merging mainly three national databases -- CoWIN, National Covid-19 Testing database and Covid-19 India portal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

"The latest data analysed and uploaded till January 2, 2022 depicts vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent in fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19," he said, adding that the tracker is updated periodically and displays the effectiveness of partial and full vaccination against Covid-19.

He said that the Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. Whole genome sequencing for Omicron variant is done for all RTPCR positive samples from international travellers arriving since November 28, 2021.

Stressing that the Centre is supporting states in their endeavour to manage Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Mandaviya said that given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, the likelihood of resurgence of Covid-19 trajectory in the country is monitored by various expert committees under ICMR, DGHS and other departments.

