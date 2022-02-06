STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi's security breach: Supreme Court-appointed panel visits Ferozepur

The team visited the rally site and Ferozeshah village to take stock of the sequence of events that took place on that day.

Published: 06th February 2022

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: The Supreme Court-appointed five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra arrived here on Sunday to probe the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab last month.

The committee visited the road overbridge near Piareana village on the Ferozepur-Moga road, where the prime minister's convoy remained stuck up for almost 20 minutes on January 5.

The team stayed there for almost half an hour to inspect the site.

Besides, the team visited the rally site and Ferozeshah village to take stock of the sequence of events that took place on that day.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover allegedly due to a blockade by farmers in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The top court had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM's visit.

Before the apex court appointed the committee, a central team had visited Ferozepur on January 7.

Even the Punjab government constituted a committee comprising retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma, to conduct an investigation.

The SC-appointed panel also includes the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Police, Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Additional DGP (Security) of Punjab Police.

