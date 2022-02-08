Congress, SAD, BJP 'colluding' to stop AAP surge in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

By PTI

FARIDKOT: AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the BJP, SAD and the Congress of colluding together to stop his party from forming government in Punjab.

The APP's state unit president made the allegation, asserting that the people of Punjab have made up their minds to "uproot the monarchy of traditional political outfits".

He asked the electorate to stay wary of "nefarious alliance" the Congress, SAD and BJP, which, he said, are "colluding" to stop AAP's ascendancy.

"In order to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party from forming a government in Punjab and to maintain the rule of traditional political parties, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress have colluded," he alleged.

"But the people of Punjab have decided to uproot the monarchy of the traditional political parties and form an AAP government, which has left all the opposition parties anxious and apprehensive," he said, addressing workers in a meeting here.

The BJP, SAD and Congress have forged an anti-AAP “nefarious alliance” amid a current in favour of his party, he claimed.

He said the nefarious alliance of traditional parties have been looting Punjab for 70 years and asked to be beware of it.

Under a "secret agreement" neither former CM Amarinder Singh nor the central agency Enforcement Directorate took any action against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drug smuggling case, he alleged.

Even Amarinder Singh and the Congress had not taken any action in the cases of sacrilege of religious books, he added Mann accused the Akali Dal and Congress of betraying the youth of Punjab and playing with their lives.

"For the last decade, the youth of Punjab have been protesting on streets for employment and facing police lathi-charge but the government gave false promises to the unemployed youth, he said.

"Due to the incompetence and lack of intention of Akalis and Congress governments, lakhs of youths today have become over-aged and not illegible for jobs," he said.

"Frustrated with life, lakhs of youth are trapped in the quagmire of drugs and many are forced to go abroad,” he said.

Mann said the problem of unemployment is not new.

"This problem has assumed a formidable form today because the erstwhile Badal-BJP and Congress governments did not take any concrete steps to provide employment to youths," he said.

Accusing the Congress government of misleading youths, he said in the 2017 elections, the party had promised jobs to every household, but after coming to power, they exploited and made fool of the unemployed youths with false and useless job fairs and collected crores through job farms and exams.

"Instead of giving jobs to educated unemployed youths, the Congress government gave government jobs to the sons, daughters and relatives of its MLAs and ministers," he added.

"The AAP government would solve all problems by providing good jobs and higher education opportunities to youths, besides government incentives to start their own businesses," he promised.

"Our aim is not only to provide employment to the unemployed but to make them job creators and providers. We will also stop the forced migration of youngsters and will provide them with ample opportunities and resources in Punjab itself," he said.