PIL in HC seeks direction to Centre for removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Petitioner and lawyer  Rama Prasad Sarkar said that Dhankhar was interfering in the functioning of the state and maligning the Trinamool Congress government.

Published: 08th February 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday praying for a direction to the central government to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as the governor of West Bengal, claiming that he was acting as the mouthpiece of the BJP.

Petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer by profession, also said in the petition that Dhankhar was interfering in the functioning of the state and maligning the Trinamool Congress government with his critical comments.

Sarkar's petition stated that the Raj Bhavan occupant was bypassing the state council of ministers and "dictating officials directly, which is violative of the Constitution".

The petitioner claimed that the Union government is not acting against Dhankhar "as the present governor is serving the political interest of the central government". Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have clashed over a number of issues since he took charge as governor in July, 2019.

