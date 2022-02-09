STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heera Gold case: SC judge gets WhatsApp messages seeking justice from investor

A bench comprising Justices Kaul and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by Telangana and the Serious Fraud Investigative Agency ( SFIO) in the Heera Gold case.

Published: 09th February 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul on Wednesday said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages regarding a case, being heard by a bench to which he is part, from litigants, allegedly duped by a firm.

A bench comprising Justices Kaul and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by Telangana and the Serious Fraud Investigative Agency ( SFIO) in the Heera Gold case where the company is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore deposits from investors.

During the hearing, Justice Kaul said that some messages, seeking justice, have been sent to a WhatsApp group to which he is also a member and asked the litigants to refrain from sending such messages.

"I don't want to receive WhatsApp messages concerning the case. Someone sneaks into my groups and leaves messages. We don't want to get into all of this," the judge said.

"In the end, we express concern over the investors sending WhatsApp messages to us seeking justice. We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice. We call upon them to refrain henceforth," the bench said in its order.

The firm is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Heera Gold case
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp