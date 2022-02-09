Heera Gold case: SC judge gets WhatsApp messages seeking justice from investor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul on Wednesday said he does not want to receive WhatsApp messages regarding a case, being heard by a bench to which he is part, from litigants, allegedly duped by a firm.

A bench comprising Justices Kaul and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by Telangana and the Serious Fraud Investigative Agency ( SFIO) in the Heera Gold case where the company is accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore deposits from investors.

During the hearing, Justice Kaul said that some messages, seeking justice, have been sent to a WhatsApp group to which he is also a member and asked the litigants to refrain from sending such messages.

"I don't want to receive WhatsApp messages concerning the case. Someone sneaks into my groups and leaves messages. We don't want to get into all of this," the judge said.

"In the end, we express concern over the investors sending WhatsApp messages to us seeking justice. We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice. We call upon them to refrain henceforth," the bench said in its order.

The firm is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.