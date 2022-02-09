STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP minister supports hijab ban, says dress code in schools from next session

After Karnataka, the ‘no Hijab in schools’ controversy now seems to have reached another BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh now.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar (Photo | Twitter/@Indersinghsjp)

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar (Photo | Twitter/@Indersinghsjp)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After Karnataka, the ‘no Hijab in schools’ controversy now seems to have reached another BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh now. Supporting the ban on wearing Hijab in schools, Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Tuesday that the state government will soon decide on the issue of banning Hijab in schools.

“Hijab isn’t part of school uniform, which is why wearing it should be banned in schools. Traditions need to be followed by people at their homes and not at schools. We’re working on strict enforcement of dress code at schools,” he minister said to media queries over the raging controversy on Hijab at schools in Karnataka.

When questioned by journalists about whether wearing of Hijab in schools will be banned in Madhya Pradesh also, the minister said if need arose the issue will be examined and a decision on it will be taken soon. However, with his backing of a ban on Hijab sparking a political controversy, Parmar said his department is working at strictly enforcing dress code from the new academic session.

“The school education department is working at strictly enforcing dress code in all schools from next academic session, as it ensures a sense of equality among students, helps in enforcing discipline as well as gives identity to each and every school.” 

The Congress termed the remark as an example of BJP’s “mental bankruptcy” and accused the government and the minister of working on a divisive agenda even in schools.  “The minister needs to tell us what is his priority, working on proper functioning of schools amid the  pandemic, improving quality of education or pursuing the agenda of communal divide,” Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
no Hijab in schools Hijab row Karnataka Inder Singh Parmar
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp