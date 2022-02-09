STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MVA allies will continue to rule Maharashtra, will also dislodge BJP from Centre: NCP

Malik, who is the NCP's national spokesperson, made the comments in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's letter written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will not only continue to govern Maharashtra, but will also come to power at the Centre by dislodging the BJP.

Malik, who is the NCP's national spokesperson, made the comments in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's claim that he was approached by "certain people" who asked him to assist in toppling the MVA government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.

Raut, in a letter written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, also alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were targeting leaders of the Shiv Sena after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed a government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

The three parties formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra following the 2019 Assembly polls, after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Backing Raut, Malik said what the Sena leader said is "true" and NCP leaders are also being targeted. "But, it is their (of the BJP) illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the (state) government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state, and we will also attain power at the Centre," Malik claimed.

The NCP leader also charged former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with being behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's opponents. "He is giving directions (to agencies) on whom they should target. You can't grab power using the ED. This is Maharashtra," Malik said.

He said the more the agencies act against MVA leaders, the more support the latter will get from the people of Maharashtra. Malik also said that officials attached to central agencies should work as per the laws and not as workers of any political party. "Nobody remains in power permanently," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu Sanjay Raut NCP
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp