STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Regret hurting sentiments in India over unauthorised social media posts of Pakistani associates: Suzuki Motor

Suzuki's dealers and business associates in Pakistan had posted social media posts on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Published: 09th February 2022 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation on Tuesday regretted "the hurt to sentiments" in India caused by unauthorised social media posts of its Pakistani dealers and business associates supporting separatists in Kashmir.

The company, whose arm Maruti Suzuki is the largest passenger vehicles maker in India, asserted that it does not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world.

In a statement posted on the Twitter handle of Maruti Suzuki India, its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation stated that it aims to be a company "trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world, through its products, services, ethical business conduct and social responsibility efforts towards sustainable development goals."

"We deeply regret the hurt to sentiments, that such insensitive communication has caused. It will be our constant endeavour to advise our business associates to comply strictly to our company policy in this regard," the company added.

As corporate policy, Suzuki Motor Corp said, "We do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorised by us."

Suzuki's dealers and business associates in Pakistan had posted social media posts on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Earlier in the day, in a separate statement, auto major Toyota stated that it is a global mobility company that aims to earn the respect and admiration from people in each community in which it operates.

"We are an apolitical entity, and any political statements made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorised by us and do not reflect our corporate stance. We regret any hurt this may have caused," the company said in the statement posted on social media.

The company works tirelessly to comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which it operates, it added.

"We would like to continue to produce happiness for all, achieving a safer and more environmentally-friendly society through mobility across the world," it noted.

Similarly, South Korea's Hyundai Motor on Tuesday expressed regret for an "unauthorised" tweet by its Pakistani partner on Kashmir and has got the offending post deleted, but not before it faced calls for a boycott of its cars and the Indian government curtly telling it to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology.

In further development, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong also "regretted the offence" caused to the people and government of India by the social media post on the so-called 'Kashmir solidarity day' by the Hyundai Pakistan, a day after New Delhi summoned the RoK envoy to express "strong displeasure" over the "unacceptable" post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suzuki Motor Pakistan India Suzuki Motor Corporation Suzuki
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp