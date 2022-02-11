Pro-Kishor remark turns hot for MP

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress ‘warned’ its veteran MP Saugata Roy for speaking in support of election strategist Prashant Kishor after an infighting over the list of candidates for the upcoming civic polls. Sudip Bandopadhyay, leader of the TMC legislative party in the Lok Sabha, told Roy not to give any statement on the issue of Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC, party insiders said.

Roy had stated that I-PAC was doing well and its style of working was not seen in Bengal politics in the recent times. He also said the TMC’s decision to keep distance from I-PAC would prove difficult for the party. ‘‘The CM is not happy with I-PAC’s role in the upcoming municipal elections. Roy made the statement at a time when we are maintaining distance with Kishor’s team. It caused embarrassment. This is why Bandopadhyay asked the veteran to avoid remarks on I-PAC,’’ said a TMC leader.

Sources in the party said the TMC has initiated discussions to terminate contract with Kishor, who was hired following the party’s poor show in the 2019 general elections. The ties is said to have turned sour after a list of candidates was uploaded in the TMC’s social media platform allegedly by I-PAC without Mamata Banerjee’s approval. The party had to issue a fresh list, saying it was the valid one.

‘‘The I-PAC list resulted in massive uproar within the party over the issue of candidatures. Many, who found their name in the list of I-PAC but missing from the final list, turned dissidents and decided to contest as Independents. It is an embarrassment,’’ said another TMC leader.