No Railway Recruitment Board unit to be closed: Union minister

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav made it clear that no proposal was moved by the ministry to wind up any unit of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Published: 12th February 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to the speculation of closure of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Railway Recruitment Board, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the railways have no such plan.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister made it clear that no proposal was moved by the ministry to wind up any unit of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Speculation in the air that the railway, in the backdrop of recent violent protests over alleged irregularities in the result of the NTPC exam, is considering closing the RRBs.

The Railway minister giving a statement in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha categorically denied such a move to close the RRB. He said that said the railway has not moved any such proposal at present time to close any Railway Recruitment Board.

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also met the railway minister at the latter office and the railway minister made it clear also to Tharoor that no proposal was taken up to close the RRB.

Railway Recruitment Board Ashwini Vaishnav RRB Thiruvananthapuram RRB NTPC exam
