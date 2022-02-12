No Railway Recruitment Board unit to be closed: Union minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to the speculation of closure of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Railway Recruitment Board, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the railways have no such plan.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister made it clear that no proposal was moved by the ministry to wind up any unit of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Speculation in the air that the railway, in the backdrop of recent violent protests over alleged irregularities in the result of the NTPC exam, is considering closing the RRBs.

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also met the railway minister at the latter office and the railway minister made it clear also to Tharoor that no proposal was taken up to close the RRB.