STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sant Ravidas dedicated his life to eliminating casteism, untouchability: PM Modi

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi. Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes.

Published: 15th February 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the mystic poet, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Modi said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme. The prime minister also said that on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, he will pray for people's welfare at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here at 9 am.

"Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability from society, even today he is inspiring all of us," he tweeted.

"On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar'.

As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi. Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes.

Not only this, the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is progressing with full grandeur, the prime minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Sant Ravidas Narendra Modi Prime Minister
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp