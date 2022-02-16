STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Will manufacture Brahmos in Lucknow': Rajnath

It is the character of BJP that we do what we say. We had said that Article 370 will be abolished, and when we got a majority in Parliament, it was done, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/KANPUR: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attacked Samajwadi Party, saying "kattas" (locally-made pistols) were commonly made during its government, but under BJP they will be replaced by Brahmos missiles.

Addressing election rallies in Malihabad (Lucknow) and Babupurva (Kanpur), the union minister said such a missile is now going to be made in Lucknow, as can be fired at the enemy from 400-600 kms away.

Praising Jai Devi, the BJP candidate from Malihabad seat, and her husband Union Minister Kaushal Kishor, the Minister said Lucknow will see manufacture of big guns ("goli nahi gola")now.

"It is the character of BJP that we do what we say. We had said that Article 370 will be abolished, and when we got a majority in Parliament, it was done," he said.

In Kanpur, Singh attacked the SP saying that socialism has not touched it in any way. "A socialist is one who can provide solutions for hunger and fear of the common people. There is only one person who is doing such work in politics and that is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is a socialist in the true sense and is doing socialism," he said.

"BJP has done what it said. Whatever has been put in the party's election manifesto, we have done it. We will not break your trust at any cost," he said.

Singh also condemned the Congress for "defaming" India, saying an Australian journalist has written in a newspaper that a large number of Chinese soldiers were killed in retaliation during the latest stand-off.

"But Rahul Gandhi and some other political parties are bent on defaming their own country. They are trying to put a question mark on the bravery, courage, and valour of our army personnel. Now you have to decide how they can be answered in a democratic system," he said.

Singh claimed that during the COVID crisis, Modi did a lot for needy people and today over 80 crore people are being provided free ration twice a month.

