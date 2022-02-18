STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Sikar

There was no loss of life or property and the earthquake was recorded at Devgarh in Sikar.

Published: 18th February 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt in areas of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, officials said. However, there was no loss of life or property, they said. The earthquake was recorded at Devgarh in Sikar, according to the meteorological department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikar Rajasthan Rajasthan earthquake
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp