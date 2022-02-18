Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Sikar

JAIPUR: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt in areas of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, officials said. However, there was no loss of life or property, they said. The earthquake was recorded at Devgarh in Sikar, according to the meteorological department.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Foreign pharmaceutical companies manufacturing covid vaccines can do business here, but on India's terms: Mandaviya
The new Yuvraj Singh on the block
Kerala's announcement on new Mullaiperiyar dam is arbitrary, amounts to contempt of court: TN
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crosses 174.99 crore
Controversy erupts over memorial to mark the centenary celebration of Bihar Vidhan Sabha building
Air India to operate 3 flights to help Indians fly out amid Ukraine crisis