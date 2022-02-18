STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vande Bharat train service timetable, routes to be finalised soon: Railway Minister

He also said the new lines between Thane and Diva were a new chapter in transportation here, allowing over one lakh people from Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan to travel comfortably.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the routes and timetable of Vande Bharat train services will be finalised soon as new rakes are expected to arrive from August-September.

Addressing reporters after an event to commission the 5th and 6th lines between Thane and Diva on the Central Railway network, he said 75 Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured, while a decision has been taken in the Union Budget to build another 400 rakes.

"Routes and timetable will be finalised soon. All parts of the country will get these services. These trains are being manufactured at Railway's Chennai factory. Dispatch of these trains will start from August-September," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the vision of replacing old trains with new rolling stock, and the two Vande Bharat trains, which were launched in 2019, had become the identity of the country worldwide.

He also said the new lines between Thane and Diva were a new chapter in transportation here, allowing over one lakh people from Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan to travel comfortably.

A decision on reducing AC suburban fares after comparing them with those of metro services and other options was under consideration, he added. The work on a coach factory in Latur is nearing completion, the minister informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Vande Bharat train
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp