STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Pitting himself against Yogi Adityanath, Chandrashekhar Azad launches door-to-door campaign

Azad covered Purana Gorakhpur, Zahidabad, Ansari Road, Jamunahiya, Humayunpur, Jageshwar Pasi Chauraha and Jatepur Uttari seeking support for himself in the elections.

Published: 20th February 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is contesting against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, began a door-to-door campaign from Purana Gorakhpur here on Saturday.

After garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Andhiyari Bagh, Azad covered Purana Gorakhpur, Zahidabad, Ansari Road, Jamunahiya, Humayunpur, Jageshwar Pasi Chauraha and Jatepur Uttari seeking support for himself in the elections slated for the sixth phase on March 3.

Azad is scheduled to stay in Gorakhpur for three days and continue his campaign.

Referring to Adityanath, he said, "Babaji has to answer why lathis were used on the youth who were demanding employment during the last five years."

"As the MP of Gorakhpur from 1998 to 2014, he (Adityanath) was not able to bring development. He is once again asking people to vote for him," Azad said.

"I will fight for the unemployed, suppressed, OBCs and everyone who is a victim of exploitation and suppression," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Yogi Adityanath UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp