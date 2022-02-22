STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa detained over tweet on HC judge

Meanwhile, Chetan's wife Megha took to social media with a video in which she claimed that Chetan was kidnapped by the police.

Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City police on Tuesday detained Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa over a tweet against one of the sitting Karnataka High Court judges who is part of the three-judge bench hearing the batch of pleas against the hijab ban on campuses.

A senior cop from Seshadripuram police station said that a suo moto case has been registered after the actor repeatedly tweeted against the judge. He is being questioned, the official added. 

A decision on arresting Chetan will be taken after the questioning, police said. The actor was warned by the senior police officer against making any comment on 'Hijab row'. 

Meanwhile, Chetan's wife Megha took to the social media with a video in which she claimed that Chetan was kidnapped by the police and there were no legal procedures such as a notice issued to him before he was brought to Sheshardipuram police station and his mobile remained switched off. She further said she also tried to contact his gunman and found that it is also switched off. 

The actor has been booked under Section 505 (2) (Intent to incite a class or community to commit offence against another class or community) and Section 504 (Intentionally insulting, thereby giving provocation to any person to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. 
 

