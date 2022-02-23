STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forgery case: Mumbai NCB ex-chief Sameer Wankhede appears before Thane police

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Thane police not to take any coercive action against Wankhede till February 28.

Published: 23rd February 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the agency headquarters in New Delhi

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Sameer Wankhede, the former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, appeared before the Thane police on Wednesday in connection with a forgery case registered against him, an official said.

The police here in Maharashtra had registered an FIR against Wankhede for alleged forgery and wilful misrepresentation while procuring a liquor license in 1997 for his restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Thane police not to take any coercive action against Wankhede till February 28 in connection with the FIR.

The court had also said that he shall appear before the city police pursuant to the summons issued to him and extend his full cooperation with the investigation.

On Wednesday, Wankhede along with his lawyer reached the Kopri police station in Thane at around 11.30 am to record his statement, the official said.

Wankhede had on Monday moved the high court seeking for the FIR to be quashed and interim protection from any coercive action.

The FIR was lodged against Wankhede by the state Excise Department at Kopri police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 181 (false statement to a public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

As per the complaint, documents submitted to the Excise Department in 1997 for procuring the liquor license were forged.

Wankhede was a minor (17 years old) when the liquor license was procured in his name, the complaint stated.

