Army alert to all threats: COAS Gen MM Naravane

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday said the army was alert and ready to take on any potential threats while remaining committed to maintaining peace and stability along the country’s borders.

With the ongoing geo-political status on the northern borders, Gen Naravane said the Indian Army was going through a challenging time, but has increased its efficiency with new weaponry and modern equipment, and added that there was a new intensity in the efforts directed at this over the last three years.

He stressed that a modern and professional Indian Army has to be always ready to meet future challenges that come its way.

He was speaking after presenting the ‘President’s Colours’, or ‘Nishan’, to four battalions of the Parachute Regiment — 11 Para (SF), 21 Para (SF), 23 Para and 29 Para — on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind during a Colour Presentation Parade at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre in Bengaluru. The ‘Nishan’ is considered to be one of the greatest honours for a military unit — a recognition of its exceptional service to the nation.

He said with a change in the area of battle, the manner in which forces are organised, too, had changed, along with the way weapons are used and how battles are fought. Towards this end, “the army has increased its efficiency with new weaponry and modern equipment. Although this process of change is continuous, there is a new intensity and speed in these efforts in the last two to three years,” he said.