STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dissatisfied with India's position: Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha. (Photo: ANI)

Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha. (Photo: ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ukraine is "deeply dissatisfied" with India's position on the crisis arising out of Russian military offensive, Ambassador Igor Polikha said on Thursday and sought New Delhi's support in defusing the situation.

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India's position on the crisis and it is "deeply dissatisfied" with it.

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi urges PM Modi to intervene for safe return of Indians from Ukraine 

His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for "restraint on all sides".

It stressed that the immediate priority is "de-escalation of tensions", taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine crisis Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukrainian ambassador Igor Polikha
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp