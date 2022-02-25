STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heads of European missions in India stand in solidarity with Ukrainian envoy 

Published: 25th February 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Heads of Mission of the EU & its Member States stand in solidarity with Ukraine( Photo | Twitter)

Heads of Mission of the EU & its Member States stand in solidarity with Ukraine Ambassador( Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The heads of missions of European countries in India expressed solidarity with their Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, strongly condemning Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack on Ukraine. The envoys held a meeting here and extended their full support to Ukraine.

Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Ugo Astuto said the EU and its member states stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha.

"Heads of Mission of the EU & its Member States stand in solidarity with #Ukraine Ambassador. EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation's unprovoked & unjustified military attack. EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine & its people," Astuto said in a tweet. The EU ambassador said: "What is at stake is the stability of Europe and the whole international order.

" The 27-nation EU has condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin is responsible for bringing the war back to Europe. "We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments used to justify it. President Putin is responsible for bringing the war back to Europe," said Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

"In these dark hours, the European Union stands together with Ukraine and its people. What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country," she said.

