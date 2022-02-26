STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider easing curbs, states told as India's COVID situation improves

The MHA advised the authorities to implement a risk assessment-based approach on reopening economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry on February 18. 

Published: 26th February 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of “substantial decline” in the number of active cases in the country, the Centre on Friday asked states and Union Territories to consider easing curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) while extending the Covid containment measures such as face covering, social distancing, among others, advised the authorities to implement a risk assessment-based approach on reopening economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry on February 18. 

“Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. 

The senior bureaucrat said states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour for managing the pandemic.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
