STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaishankar speaks to German counterpart

The conversation came amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine with Russian forces closing in on the country's capital Kyiv and targeting several other key cities by land and air.

Published: 27th February 2022 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the crisis in Ukraine.

"Appreciate the telephonic discussion today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany on the Ukraine situation. Shared our perspectives and agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

The conversation came amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine with Russian forces closing in on the country's capital Kyiv and targeting several other key cities by land and air.

India has been in touch with several world powers including the US, European Union and the UK over the Russian military aggression on Ukraine. India has been in contact with Russia and Ukraine as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Russia Ukraine MEA Jaishankar German Annalena Baerbock
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp