Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: Centre revises International Travel Guidelines on humanitarian grounds 

As of February 28, 2022 (till 12:00 Hrs), 5 flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1156 passengers.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Five students, evacuated from Ukraine, landed at Chennai aiport on Sunday morning and were welcomed with bouquets. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre informed on Monday that it is lending all support possible in evacuating Indians from Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in close collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Home Affairs are coordinating the efforts, a statement said.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has revised mandatory International Travel Guidelines and on humanitarian grounds has allowed the following exemptions in the advisory for international travelers:

Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.

Further, individuals who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.

In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. If tested positive they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.

Large diasporas of Indian Nationals (mainly students) have found themselves embroiled in the political turmoil being faced by the country. Direct evacuation of these stranded Indians through flights could not be carried out in view of the Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued in Ukraine. Accordingly, Indian missions in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary have been making arrangements to get Indian nationals from Ukraine and fly them out of their respective countries under Operation Ganga Flights.

As of February 28, 2022 (till 12:00 Hrs), 5 flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1156 passengers with none of the passengers kept under isolation so far.

