UP polls: Akhilesh promises free power supply for irrigation, households if voted to power

A similar promise was made by the Aam Aadmi Party in September 2021.

Published: 01st January 2022

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday promised 300 units of free electricity to households, if voted to power.

The former chief minister also promised free electricity for irrigational purposes.

Wishing the people a happy New Year, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "2022 will be a new year with new light for a new Uttar Pradesh. Three hundred units of electricity for households (domestic consumers) will be given for free and electricity for irrigation will be free."

A similar promise was made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in September 2021.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers, waiver of outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and 24-hour power supply.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also announced free electricity to farmers.

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where Assembly polls are due this year.

