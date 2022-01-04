BJP and TMC take potshots at each other on social media over Goa poll sops

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after the Goa unit of the TMC launched their second promise to the people of Goa, the ‘Yuva Shakti’ Card, an initiative for the youth where they can avail a collateral-free credit facility of up to Rs 20 lakh, the BJP mocked the TMC claiming that 'an advertising agency' (TMC Goa) is trying to rebrand schemes which the BJP launched earlier.

The TMC said the BJP took to social media to attack it as the schemes announced by it were getting a tremendous response on the ground across the coastal state. It's alarming that the BJP is unaware of the details of their own scheme, TMC sources added.

Both the BJP and TMC are indulging in a Twitter tussle after the latter announced two schemes -- Griha Laxmi and Yuva Shakti Card -- ahead of the polls. They also tweeted photos mocking each other's schemes and initiatives.

On its Twitter handle (AITC4Goa), the TMC claimed the BJP 'fooled' Goans in the implementation of the Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana (CMRY).

The BJP shot back tweeting: "The Goa CMRY is a well-structured scheme for Goans, where effective rate goes down to 3 per cent in most cases. Is TMC proposing a waiver on the need for 15-year Residence Certificate? if yes, for whose benefit? Goans want to hear from the regional party of West Bengal."

The Goa TMC claimed that BJP’s ‘Chief Minister Rozgar Yojana’ provides credit to youth at an interest rate of 8% and that too only to those with immovable assets of more than Rs 6 lakhs. On top of it, a residence certificate of over 15 years is also mandatory. These criteria make it almost impossible for beneficiaries to even apply, let alone avail of any benefits, the TMC alleged.

The TMC said its scheme is a collateral-free credit facility of up to Rs 20 lakh which is given at an interest rate of only 4% to anyone between the age of 18-45 years.

TMC leaders who are on a hectic campaign trail said the BJP’s attack is proof that it is scared of the overwhelming response that the TMC and its schemes are getting.