STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter.

Published: 04th January 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of Kulgam district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces, the official said. IG (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were locals and affiliated with the LeT. He said they were involved in several terror crimes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulgam district Kashmri encounter Kulgam encounter LeT Lashkar e Taiba
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp