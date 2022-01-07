STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on woman's hair, watch viral video here

A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.

Published: 07th January 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hairstylist Jawed Habib (File | IANS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The police here have lodged an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.

A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".

The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.

Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib.

They demanded action against the hairstylist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawed Habib
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp