Uttarakhand High Court suspends physical hearing after judge, four others test COVID positive

Uttarakhand High Court has suspended physical hearings after a judge and four other employees of the court tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 08th January 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAINITAL: Uttarakhand High Court has suspended physical hearings after a judge and four other employees of the court tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, officials said.

Important matters will be heard virtually, according to a high court official.

Apart from the five, four Nainital residents also tested positive for Covid on Friday.

Although all the infected people are asymptomatic, they have been home quarantined and around 60 samples from the High Court sent for testing, he said.

