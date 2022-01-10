Corps Commander Talks: India for “constructive dialogue” with China to resolve remaining friction areas

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the dates for the next Corps Commander talks between India and China have been firmed up by the Indian side hoping that ‘constructive dialogue’ during the talks will help in the resolution of the friction areas.

Sources in the security establishment said, “Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the balance friction areas.”

“The 14th Round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) Talks will take place on 12 January 22 at Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side at 0930 AM (IST).” added the sources.

In the series of military dialogues at the SHMC Levels, the 13th round of talks which took place on 10th October had ended up in a stalemate with both sides attributing it upon the other side.

This newspaper had reported that while India pointed to Chinese disagreement to its “constructive suggestions” for resolution, the Chinese side blamed India for "persisting in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands."

While there has been disengagement of the troops from both sides from Galwan, Gogra and the North and South Banks of Pangong Lake, it is due at Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15).

Tension prevails along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh with more than 50, 000 soldiers from each side along with heavy equipment like Missiles, Artillery, Tanks and other heavy equipment being deployed since May 2020. On May 5 the Chinese PLA troops clashed with the Indian Army troops at Finger 4 on the North bank of Pangong Lake.

The Chinese PLA had moved in troops leading to the standoff at several points. The Standoffs at Depsang and Demchok also continue.

Both the countries have smoothened their logistics lines with proper habitat erected along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh indicating that the situation might remain the same for long. Indian Army has carried out precautionary deployments all along the LAC.