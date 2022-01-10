STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM security breach: SC stays ongoing inquiries, proposes to set up panel headed by ex-SC judge

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:45 AM

PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday said it would set up a high-level committee headed by a retired SC judge to probe the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab last week. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also ordered the inquiry committees of the Centre and the Punjab government to stop their investigations into the January 5 security lapse. “We are taking the PM’s security breach very seriously,” the bench remarked, while hearing the plea of ‘Lawyers Voice’ seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such incident in the future. 

While a detailed order is yet to be passed, the bench said it proposes to include the Director General of Police in Chandigarh, the ADGP (security) in Punjab, an Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency and the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana HC in the committee.

The order came after the Punjab government demanded an independent probe, saying the state would not get a fair hearing in any probe carried out by the Centre. During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General D S Patwalia took strong exception to seven showcause notices issued to the SSP concerned, chief secretary and senior officials of the state asking them to explain why action should not be taken.

The bench asked how notices could be issued when it had on January 7 put on hold inquiries by the Centre and the state. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified the showcause notices were issued before the SC order. “If you have already made up your mind, then what is the need for having an inquiry? There is a lapse and it has to be found out who are responsible for it,” the bench told Mehta. 

Lawyers get threat calls
Many SC lawyers on Monday got an anonymous call, taking responsibility for blocking the PM’s way in Punjab and warning SC judges against hearing the case

