Rajnath Singh is recovering well after tested Covid-19 positive: Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister went under home quarantine as he had mild symptoms.

Published: 11th January 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who tested Covid-19 on Monday was examined by a team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt, informed A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

"A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had tested Covid positive, yesterday. He is recovering well," said A Bharat Bhushan Babu.

The Union Defence Minister went under home quarantine as he had mild symptoms after getting infected with the coronavirus infection.

