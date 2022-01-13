STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP finalises candidates for 172 seats in UP; CM Adityanath and his deputies likely to contest

According to party sources, Adityanath is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya and Maurya from Sirathu constituency.

Published: 13th January 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday finalised its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council, party leaders said.

Polling in most of these 172 seats will be held in the initial phases beginning February 10 and the party is also considering fielding Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Maurya said the party held wider deliberations on the 172 assembly seats and will register a bigger victory than the 2017 assembly polls.

BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, all three of whom have contracted the coronavirus, joined the meeting via video conferencing, while Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders besides those from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, met physically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to join the meeting virtually.

According to party sources, Adityanath is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya and Maurya from Sirathu constituency.

Sharma may contest from one of the assembly constituencies in state capital Luknow. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council.

The party is likely to announce its first list of candidates in the next few days, the sources said.

As many as 58 and 55 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will face the polls on February 10 and February 14 respectively. The state is scheduled to have seven-phase polls.

Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab assembly polls will also be held on February 14. The BJP is likely to drop a number of sitting MLAs to neutralise anti-incumbency at the local level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
candidates elections Uttar Pradesh UP elections BJP Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp