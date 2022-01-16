STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls: 15 lakh people respond to AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had asked people on Thursday who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls.

Published: 16th January 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Around 15 lakh people have so far responded to the AAP's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive, in which the party has asked people to name their choice for its chief ministerial face for the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls.

"In the 72 hours since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the phone number 7074870748 to know the opinion of the people of Punjab as regards who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the upcoming election, around 15 lakh people have voiced their views," party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had asked people on Thursday who should be the party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab polls, even as he had said that his own choice for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

The mobile number was launched by the party on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on Monday by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"In the last 72 hours, seven lakh people called, 5.5 lakh voted for their choice via WhatsApp, 1.5 lakh left voice messages and an equal number of people sent text messages," Cheema said.

The enthusiasm shown by the people of the state is a testament that this time, the AAP will most definitely form the government in Punjab and that too, with a clear majority, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party here.

Cheema said people will "wipe out the traditional political parties" in the upcoming polls and give the mandate to the AAP.

AAP on Sunday also announced three more candidates for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

Former Patiala mayor Ajitpal Singh Kohli, who joined the AAP after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal a few days ago, has been fielded from Patiala Urban seat, which is currently represented by former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann, who ended his 50-year-long association with the Congress and joined the AAP on Saturday, will contest from Phagwara seat.

Currently, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is the legislator from this assembly constituency.

Gurpreet Singh Goggi, who joined the AAP after parting ways with the Congress, has been fielded from Ludhiana West seat which is currently represented by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

With the announcement of three more candidates, the AAP has so far declared 112 candidates.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

