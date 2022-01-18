STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SP fielding 'goons, rioters' to intimidate people for votes, says BJP MP

Taking a set of names of the SP candidates allegedly with criminal backgrounds, Lal sought an explanation from the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for fielding them.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP leader and former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police Brij Lal on Tuesday charged the Samajwadi Party (SP) with fielding "goons, rioters and history-sheeters" in the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking a set of names of the SP candidates allegedly with criminal backgrounds, Lal sought an explanation from the party chief Akhilesh Yadav for fielding them.

"By giving tickets to goons and rioters, the SP has made its intention of bringing back goondraj and dangaraj (rule of goons and rioters) clear. These history-sheeters have been fielded with the intention of pulling votes by intimidating the people of the state," Brij Lal, a Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters here.

He said the SP candidates had entered the fray in order to rob the poor through schemes meant for their welfare and these candidates had Yadav's open protection.

Reacting to SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam accompanying Yadav at a press conference earlier in the day, Lal said he had lost his seat because of a fraud and was out on bail in 43 cases.

"His father (MP Azam Khan) is part of a major land mafia in the state. Khan has robbed the honest youth of government jobs and is himself in jail (Sitapur)," Lal said.

Taking names of a few other SP candidates -- Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Rafiq Ansari from Meerut, Madan Bhaiya from Loni, Amarpal from Sahibabad, Dilnawaz from Sayana -- Lal asked, "Who are these people? This is a list of history-sheeters, gangsters and vicious criminals."

Seeking an answer from Yadav, Lal said, "What message does he want to give to the people of the state by taking Moharram Ali Pappu, the accused mastermind in the Saharanpur riots, in the party?" The former DGP said only an honest government could ensure security to the common man and this was possible only under the BJP rule.

"Welfare of the poor is possible only by a full majority government of the BJP, which is working rigorously under the leadership of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state," Lal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Brij Lal Samajwadi Party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp