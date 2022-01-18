STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Unfazed by FIR, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel continues reaching out to public

With Baghel seeking support for him, Deepak Bhati, who is pitted against BJP's sitting Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, exuded confidence of the Congress winning the seat this time.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Unfazed by an FIR against him, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday continued reaching out to the public and held door-to-door campaigns in Dadri and Jewar areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in favour of Congress candidates.

Baghel, the Congress' observer for the polls in UP, held door-to-door campaigns for candidate Deepak Bhati 'Chotiwala' in Dadri and Manoj Chaudhary from Jewar, a day after an FIR was lodged against him for flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign in Noida.

"CM Baghel went on a door-to-door campaign in Bisrakh and Dujana villages of Dadri and informed them about public welfare schemes implemented in Chhattisgarh. He exhorted people to rise above the politics of caste and religion and vote the Congress into power in UP for progress and development," a Congress statement read.

With Baghel seeking support for him, Deepak Bhati, who is pitted against BJP's sitting Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, exuded confidence of the Congress winning the seat this time.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister later visited the Jewar Assembly constituency, where he held indoor meetings with local residents in Devta and Kishorepur villages.

According to the Congress, among those Baghel met were villagers affected by the Noida International Airport, a mega greenfield project for which land has been acquired by the UP government from people in Jewar area.

In Jewar, Congress' Manoj Chaudhary has been fielded to take on BJP's popular MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Singh had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls in UP.

Dadri has 5.86 lakh voters while Jewar has 3.46 lakh voters.

Elections to these seats will be held on February 10 and results will be announced on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Coronavirus COVID-19 Congress UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp