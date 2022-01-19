STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battle for Uttar Pradesh: 'Disappointed' JDU to contest polls alone

The Janata Dal (United) has announced that it will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own.

Published: 19th January 2022 12:13 PM

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

The party has expressed disappointment over not being named by the BJP as an ally in Uttar Pradesh.

JD(U) national spokesperson and general secretary KC Tyagi, who was in Lucknow to announce the party's foray into UP poll scene, said his party looked forward to implementing the 'Bihar model of governance' in UP which was about 'Nyay ke Saath Vikas' (development with justice).

"Our party colleague R.C.P. Singh spoke to top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda and UP Assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, and at no stage did anyone deny an alliance with us. But when the BJP released its list (of candidates) three days ago and said that Apna Dal and Nishad Party are its allies, it was a clear indication that JD(U) was not a part of the alliance. We are not angry but disappointed and have decided to contest on our own," said Tyagi.

However, he clarified that the development would not impact its alliance with the BJP in Bihar and added that JD (U) would not do anything to harm BJP's prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

"We expect the same from them," he added.

