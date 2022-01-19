STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No foreign head of state or government as chief guest at R-Day this year: Sources

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row.

Published: 19th January 2022 04:25 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: This year there will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event, sources said on Wednesday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

"This year there will not be a Foreign Head of State or Head of Government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," a source said.

There would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, but a day later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27.

The summit will be held with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

