Violation of Covid norms in UP polls: EC advises Samajwadi Party to be careful in future

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday let off the Samajwadi Party with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises last week, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future.

Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advised it to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.

The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the period of elections "without fail".

The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering "in the name of virtual rally" at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

The Commission noted that necessary cases have already been lodged in view of the violations, which it said, "will take its own logical conclusion".

The EC order noted the Samajwadi Party's reply to the notice where the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had denied any violation.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act against "2000-2500 political functionaries of Samajwadi Party" on January 14 The party has, however, submitted that it had received several applications for grant of tickets to contest the assembly polls.

It said candidates are being interviewed and being allowed entry in office complex only if they follow-19 COVID protocols.

The procedure of interview is a part of the election process and has not been prohibited by the Election Commission under its guidelines, the party observed.

An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was issued a notice on Tuesday for breaching model code of conduct with a communal social media post, according to an official order.

The notice was issued to Anand Chaudhary, the publicity head of the BJP in Bulandshahr Assembly area, by the office of the deputy district collector, who is also the returning officer of the constituency.

"A post has been made by you on social media in favour of BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary."

"The facts mentioned by you in the post do not conform to model code of conduct and are a violation of the model code of conduct," the notice stated, mentioning a line targeted at a minority community.

The publicist has been asked to respond to the notice within two days of receiving it as to what were the conditions that led to the violation of the poll code and why action should not be taken against it.

"If your response is not received within the stipulated time period, it would be considered that you do not have anything to say and further action would be taken accordingly and you will be responsible for it," the notice stated.

The Bulandshahr Assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Usha Sirohi.

She had won the bypolls to the seat in November 2020 after the death of her husband Virendra Singh Sirohi, who had won the constituency in the 2017 polls.

Bulandshahr goes to polls on February 10 and election results will be announced on March 10.