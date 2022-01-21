STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRIPS waiver proposal provides useful way to effectively confront critical aspects of COVID: Goyal

He said that a successful resolution of the TRIPS waiver must, therefore, be at the core of the WTO response to the pandemic.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Patent waiver proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO) provides a useful way forward to confront some critical health-related aspects of the coronavirus pandemic effectively, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that a successful resolution of the TRIPS waiver must, therefore, be at the core of the WTO response to the pandemic.

"TRIPS waiver proposal by India, South Africa supported by more than 100 other developing countries provides a useful way forward to confront some critical health-related aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic effectively. This is both a health and a moral imperative for all of us collectively," he said.

Goyal was speaking at the virtual informal WTO ministerial gathering organised by Switzerland.

India and South Africa are pushing for a decision on their proposal for a temporary waiver of certain provisions of a WTO agreement on intellectual property rights to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2020, India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal, suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID.

In May 2021, a revised proposal was submitted by them.

"Our top most priority should be to address the supply side constraints, including IP barriers, to augment the manufacturing of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, essential for treatment, prevention and control of the ongoing pandemic," he added.

He said the WTO member countries should also be careful of attempts at using the pandemic as a veil for securing market access concessions from developing countries.

"Any future outcome should not require developing countries to relinquish their existing trade policy space," he added.

On fisheries subsidies negotiations, the minister said it is essential that big subsidisers take greater responsibility to reduce their subsidies.

"India is committed to conclude the negotiations, so long as they result in a fair and just agreement that balances current and future fishing needs, preserves space for equitable growth in fishing capacities in future and an effective S&DT (Special and Differential Treatment), without any imbalances," the minister said.

Twenty-eight members of the WTO attended the informal ministerial meeting, which traditionally takes place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Switzerland chairs the informal WTO meeting.

According to a statement issued by Switzerland, delegations underlined the urgency of strengthening the WTO's contribution in the fight against the pandemic and the recovery of the global economy.

"The ministers also reiterated their determination to soon conclude the advanced negotiations on fisheries subsidies, which should contribute to ensuring the long-term sustainability of global fisheries," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by trade ministers from countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, European Union, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, the UK and the US.

The meeting assumes significance as the 12th ministerial conference, the highest decision making body of the WTO, was postponed for an indefinite period due to an outbreak of a particularly transmissible strain of the COVID virus.

This was the second time the event has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The WTO is a 164-member multilateral body, which formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between two or more than two countries on trade-related issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Trade Organization Piyush Goyal TRIPS waiver
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp