‘Covid antibody therapy is unethical and immoral’: Dr Gagandeep Kang

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has described Covid antibody therapy as “unethical, immoral, and unscientific” and urged private doctors to practice better medicines.

In a series of tweets, Dr Kang said she got a call from a 90-year diabetic uncle in Chennai who said he was advised admission to hospital and antibody treatment as he came in contact with someone who tested positive.

“We know that 90 per cent or greater infections are currently Omicron in Indian cities. We know that the licensed monoclonal antibody products in India do not neutralise omicron. Yet doctors in private hospitals are prescribing monoclonal antibody therapy (and admission),” said Dr. Kang.

The government has also excluded monoclonal antibodies treatment for Covid in the revised National Covid task force treatment.

“In any case, all the ones who would have gotten better anyway will do fine — but having given antibodies, doctors will ascribe that to their treatment and the hospitals will laugh all the way to the bank. The argument I hear from well-meaning doctors (thankfully not infectious disease specialists) is that it is only one lakh and my patient can afford to buy it, so why not?” “Why not? It is unethical, immoral and unscientific,” she tweeted.