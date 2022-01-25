STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Missing Arunachal boy's personal details shared with PLA, response awaited: Rijiju

In order to assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual was shared by the Indian Army. Response is awaited, the Union Law Minister said.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Miram Taron of Zido Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by PLA across the LAC (Photo: Twitter/@TapirGao)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday appealed to everyone to be cautious while making statements on missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron, considering the boy's safety and safe return.

He wrote on Twitter that since the individual was missing from an area close to LAC, Indian Army had immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the boy, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or the People's Liberation Army (PLA) took him into its custody.

He said the Chinese side had assured him that they would search for the boy and return him as per established protocol.

The minister said on January 20, the Chinese side intimated about finding a boy and sought further details to establish identity.

ALSO READ | 'Bring back our son': Inconsolable parents of missing Arunachal boy make earnest appeal to PM

He said in order to assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual was shared by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited, he said.

"We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority," Rijiju tweeted.

Meanwhile, the family of the boy is anxiously waiting for his return. His father, Opang Taron, told The New Indian Express that he had been in constant touch with the Army and the district administration but there were no updates. He said he had shared the Aadhar details of his son with the Army as sought.

"The Army officers told me the PLA has found a missing boy from Arunachal. They could not give me further updates," Opang said.

"We are anxiously waiting to receive him. We all in the family celebrate Republic Day together by hoisting the national flag and distributing sweets but it will be a low-key affair this January 26," he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing Arunachal boy PLA chinese army miram taron
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp