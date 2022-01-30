STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed in fire at painting material packaging unit in Jaipur

Four persons, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in the Jamwaramgarh.

Published: 30th January 2022

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four persons, including three children, were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in the Jamwaramgarh area of the district, officials said.

"The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. A man and three children, including his daughter, were burnt alive in the incident," Jamwaramgarh Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (25), his daughter Jaya (3) and two other children -- Garima (3) and Kalu (4) -- Kumar said, adding that three persons, including a minor, were also injured in the incident and they are being treated at the SMS hospital here, he added.

Officials said the place where the fire broke out was being used to pack thinner for painting works.

