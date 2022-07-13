STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forget shortcuts, focus on duties for a stronger India: PM Modi

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties during his visit to Ranchi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the countrymen against the ‘politics of shortcuts’, saying that it can ‘destroy’ the nation. 

Published: 13th July 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in Patna, July 12, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar and Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

PATNA/RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people to embark on the path of duties so that the country could emerge as a powerful nation in 25 years, coinciding with the centenary of Independence.

Addressing a meeting to mark the conclusion of the centennial celebration of the state assembly building, Modi said, “People across the world say the 21st century belongs to India, but I say the century should be dedicated to performing our duties. We have to achieve our goals by moving on the path of duties.”

He said that India was emerging as a strong power due to the people’s sense of duty. He exhorted legislators to behave in the House decently so that their sense of duty was well-reflected. “Representatives of the people have to reiterate their commitment to their duties,” he added.

The PM said with changing times, not only policies were required but also archaic laws and policies needed to be repealed. "The Centre had repealed 1,500 archaic laws, yet in states, there are so many archaic laws. These laws need to be revisited,” he said. 

“We would be entitled more to our rights if we performed our duties firmly,” he added. “We are in the 75th year of Independence with a resolve to make a new country. Parliament, as well as assemblies, have also their own share of responsibilities,” he added.

The PM sought to differ from those who contended that India accepted democracy only because of foreign rule and foreign thought. “When a large part of the world was progressing towards democracy and civilization, democracy existed in a matured stage in Bihar’s Vaishali,” said the PM.

ALSO READ | 'Short-cut politics can result in short-circuit of nation': PM Modi attacks Opposition

“India does not need only to be the largest democracy but also a mature democracy," he commented. "India is a mother of democracy and Bihar, in particular, should take pride in proclaiming so,” he noted.

Modi is the first Prime Minister who has visited Bihar Assembly. 

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Tuesday, asked people to “stay away from politics of shortcuts as shortcut leads to short circuit. Then, referring to the political parties which offer freebies during elections and thereafter, PM Modi made it clear that the parties, that promise freebies cannot build new airports, hospitals or modern highways in the country.

