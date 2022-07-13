Former Himachal BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma joins Congress

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN: Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress party in the presence of Rajeev Shukla, party in-charge for the state, in Delhi, barely four months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Ram has been a legislator from Kullu’s Banjar district twice and has reportedly left the party as he was denied a ticket in the previous state polls.

Meanwhile, three senior Congress leaders in Uttarakhand joined the Aam Admi Party on Monday.

Disgruntled R P Raturi, Kamlesh Raman and Kuldeep Chaudhary joined AAP in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others in Delhi.

