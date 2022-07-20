1997 Uphaar cinema fire: Court orders release of Sushil, Gopal Ansal in evidence tampering case.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone by them since November 8, 2021, in a case of tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said that the family members of the fire victims may not want the culprits to go "scot-free and enjoy any rights and liberties in the remainder of their lives but this whole criminal litigation cannot be converted by the prosecution into an inhuman and vindictive approach to the present appellants."

A magisterial court had on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail terms to real estate barons and since then they were in prison.

While modifying the magisterial court's order on sentence, the District Judge on Tuesday also ordered the release of former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and Ansal's then employee P P Batra against their already undergone jail term since November 8.

The court, however, upheld the fine of Rs 2.25 crore imposed on each Sushil and Gopal Ansal and Rs three lakh each on the other two by the magisterial court earlier.

"We empathise with you (Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorti). Many lives were lost, which can never be compensated. But you must understand that penal policy is not about retribution. We have to consider their (Ansals) age. You have suffered, but they have also suffered," the judge said.

He said that the quantum of sentence of imprisonment awarded by the magisterial court was "not only harsh, onerous but also disproportionate to the offence committed."

"The whole tone and tenor of the impugned order on sentence dated 08.11.2021 would show that the Ltd. Trial Court passed the order on sentence, which by all parameters was punitive and retributive in nature so as to teach a lesson to the appellants Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal," the judge said.

It said that the case was not all about Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, "howsoever notorious they might be," but more importantly it was about appellants court staff Dinesh Chandra Sharma and other convict P P Batra.

"Considering the long years of service in the justice delivery system and experience, to my mind the worst culprit, in this case, was appellant Sharma, who fell prey to the criminal conspiracy hatched by Ansals to cause the disappearance of a vital piece of evidence," the judge said.

The judge said he understood that the Uphaar fire tragedy was one where several lives were lost and many were injured and that must have caused deep anguish, pain, and perennial misery to the affected family members and that it was difficult to comprehend that family members would be able to forget such incident and forgive the offenders.

"It strikes to human notions and understanding that the surviving family members, who have now joined together by forming an Association viz. 'AVUT', does not want the culprits to go scot-free and enjoy any rights and liberties in the remainder of their lives but this whole criminal litigation cannot be converted by the prosecution into an inhuman and vindictive approach to the present appellants," the judge said.

The court said that the trial in the main case related to fire was delayed "hardly by six months" but then Ansals were convicted and have already served the punishment provided therein in the main case, thus, "instant matter can not be taken be considered to be an extension of the punishment awarded in the main Uphaar fire tragedy case."

The court directed that the fine paid by the convicts be paid as compensation to the AVUT, after defraying the costs of litigation payable to the State.

Before storming out of the courtroom, Krishnamoorti told the judge that the order was "injustice" and that she had lost faith in the judiciary. "This is complete injustice. We cannot have faith in the judiciary if the accused is rich and powerful. I made a mistake by coming to court. The system is corrupt", Krishnamoorti told the judge and left the courtroom.

While upholding the conviction of the Ansal brothers, the court had, however, on Monday acquitted one co-accused, Anup Singh, in the case and granted him bail.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court, however, released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay a Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

As per the charge sheet, the documents tampered with included a police memo giving details of recoveries immediately after the incident, Delhi Fire Service records pertaining to repair of transformer installed inside Uphaar, minutes of Managing Director's meetings, and four cheques.

Out of the six sets of documents, a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, issued by Sushil Ansal to self, and minutes of the MD's meetings, proved beyond doubt that the two brothers were handling the day-to-day affairs of the theatre at the relevant time, the charge sheet had said.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dinesh Chand Sharma.

He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

